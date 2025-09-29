Undefeated NFL Teams: Will Bills or Eagles Go Longer Without a Loss?
The Eagles and Bills, two Super Bowl contenders, are the only two remaining NFL teams who have yet to suffer a loss in the 2025 season. The reigning champs have gotten off to a strong start to their title defense, while the reigning MVP Josh Allen looks like he has the chance to repeat through four weeks of the season.
The Eagles have had a difficult schedule out the gate, including matchups agains the likes of the Chiefs, Rams and Buccaneers, all of whom were playoff teams last season. They narrowly escaped with a win against Los Angeles, blocking a potential game-tying field goal and returning it for a touchdown to win in Week 3. They fended off a late Tampa Bay comeback in Week 4 to maintain perfection, with a matchup against the Broncos looming in Week 5.
The Bills have had some easier opponents, though they've already taken part in one of the most enthralling games of the season in their dramatic 41-40 win over the Ravens in Week 1. Otherwise, they've played against three teams who have yet to win even a single game this season; the Jets, Dolphins and Saints.
So, how do these two undefeated teams stack up? We'll take a look at the stats behind Philadelphia and Buffalo's unblemished starts to the 2025 campaign.
Comparing Bills, Eagles Stats Through Week 4
Offense:
Team
Pass YPG
Rush YPG
Total Yards Per Game
Points Per Game
Turnover Margin
Bills
240.5
163.5
404 (2)
33.3
+3
Eagles
138.0
113.5
251.5
27.0
+4
Defense:
Team
Opponents Pass YPG
Opponents Rush YPG
Opponents Total YPG
Opponents PPG
Bills
125.8
164.3
290.0
22.5
Eagles
207.3
126.0
333.3
22.0
The Bills' offense is one of the best in the NFL, averaging a league-high 33.3 points per game through four weeks. Through the air, their average of 240.5 passing yards is among the highest in the league, and they have the best rushing attack in all of the NFL.
In comparison, the Eagles have had their struggles on offense. Through the air, their 138 passing yards per game ranks second to last in the league, ahead of only the Titans and rookie QB Cam Ward. Jalen Hurts has struggled to find A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on offense, which is a significant concern but also a sign that this team can unlock another level, even while 4-0.
On the ground, the Eagles have been solid, but not their usual dominant selves, ranking in the middle of the pack in yards per game. That's another area the reigning champs can improve as the season progresses, with Saquon Barkley off to a slow start by his standards.
Defensively, both teams have been effective in keeping their opponents off the scoreboard. That's particularly impressive for the Eagles given the talented offenses they've matched up with early on. They've held the likes of the Bucs, Cowboys, Chiefs and Rams to an average of 22 points per game, as their defense has made key stops when called upon.
So, who is more likely to keep their unblemished record longer? Let's take a look at their upcoming schedules.
Eagles Remaining Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
5
vs. Denver Broncos
Oct. 5
6
at New York Giants
Oct. 9
7
at Minnesota Vikings
Oct. 19
8
vs. New York Giants
Oct. 26
9
BYE
10
at Green Bay Packers
Nov. 10
11
vs Detroit Lions
Nov. 16
12
at Dallas Cowboys
Nov. 23
13
vs. Chicago Bears
Nov. 28
14
at Los Angeles Chargers
Dec. 8
15
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Dec. 14
16
at Washington Commanders
TBD
17
at Buffalo Bills
Dec. 28
18
vs. Washington Commanders
TBD
Bills Remaining Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
5
vs. New England Patriots
Oct. 5
6
at Atlanta Falcons
Oct. 13
7
BYE
8
at Carolina Panthers
Oct. 26
9
vs Kansas City Chiefs
Nov. 2
10
at Miami Dolphins
Nov. 9
11
vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov. 16
12
at Houston Texans
Nov. 20
13
at Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov. 30
14
vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Dec. 7
15
at New England Patriots
Dec. 14
16
at Cleveland Browns
Dec. 21
17
vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Dec. 28
18
vs. New York Jets
TBD
Comparing their upcoming schedules, both are entering a relatively easier stretch. The Bills will take on the young Patriots, the Falcons and the Panthers before hosting the Chiefs in what will be an enthralling matchup in early November. It wouldn't be surprising to see them remain undefeated until at least that game, if not beyond it.
As for the Eagles, they've got the Broncos, Giants twice and the Vikings coming up, all teams they should reasonably be able to beat. After their bye, they'll be challenged by the Packers and Lions, and coming out of those back-to-back matchups unscathed would be quite the feat.
If both teams were able to remain undefeated until Week 17, one of them would fall when they meet up in late December. It would be a truly historic game for a pair of 15-0 teams to meet in Week 17, but it's still a possibility to hold out hope for thus far into the season.
My take: The Eagles will be the NFL's last undefeated team
Both teams are due to face some difficult opponents in the middle of the season, but I'm expecting each side to remain undefeated until at least Week 9. The Chiefs looked like their old selves against the Ravens on Sunday with Xavier Worthy back in the mix, and if that's the case, they could be the first team to knock off the Bills when they meet on Nov. 2. Assuming Buffalo hadn't lost up to that point, they'd be 7-0 heading into the game against Kansas City, but I'm expecting them to fall to 7-1.
Meanwhile the Eagles would be on their bye in Week 9, having had played the Broncos, Vikings and two games against the Giants before the break. They would, barring an upset loss, be 8-0 at that point.