An Unnamed Third Player Was Prank Called During NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Warren weren't the only players to receive prank calls during the 2025 NFL draft.
ProFootballTalk is reporting that a third, anonymous prospect received a call during the draft, 30 minutes after being selected. The caller told the unnamed player he was being traded.
Sanders was called during his excruciating fall from being a potential top 10 pick to a fifth-rounder. Warren was called while the New York Jets were on the clock at No. 7. In both instances, the caller pretended to be an NFL general manager.
In the end, Warren went No. 14 to the Indianapolis Colts, while Sanders waited until the third day to be selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick.
Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, has admitted to being behind the prank call to Sanders. It is not yet clear whether he was involved in the other calls.