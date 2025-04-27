New Colts TE Tyler Warren Was Also Prank Called During 2025 NFL Draft
Tyler Warren's NFL draft experience came with some drama.
The Penn State tight end was expected to be selected in the top 20 of the 2025 draft and some projections had him coming off the board as high as No. 7 to the New York Jets. It turns out, he thought that might be happening.
When the Jets were on the clock at No. 7, Warren was reportedly prank called by someone pretending to be the team's general manager. According to Fox's Jordan Schultz, Warren's camp believes it was the same number that prank called Shedeur Sanders during his monumental draft fall.
The Jets didn't take Warren, instead opting to pick Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, Things worked out for Warren in the end, the Indianapolis Colts picked him at No. 14 and he's set to become an integral part of the team's offense.
Warren was named First-Team All-American in 2024 when he caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for 218 yards and four more scores for Penn State. He also won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end.
The NFL is investigating the prank call to Sanders and Warren's will likely be added to that probe.