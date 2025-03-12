SI

Veteran Cornerback Brandin Echols Agrees to Sign With Steelers

The veteran cornerback had two interceptions last season with the New York Jets.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran cornerback Brandin Echols is signing a free agency deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Veteran cornerback Brandin Echols is signing a free agency deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran cornerback Brandin Echols has agreed to a free agency deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The terms of the deal are not yet known.

Echols, a four-year NFL veteran, has played in 57 games in his career with the New York Jets, including 19 starts. He's hauled in five interceptions, including two last season, and has also returned two of those for touchdowns.

Echols has also made 122 combined tackles in his career to go along with 16 passes defended.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL