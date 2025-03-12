Veteran Cornerback Brandin Echols Agrees to Sign With Steelers
The veteran cornerback had two interceptions last season with the New York Jets.
Veteran cornerback Brandin Echols has agreed to a free agency deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The terms of the deal are not yet known.
Echols, a four-year NFL veteran, has played in 57 games in his career with the New York Jets, including 19 starts. He's hauled in five interceptions, including two last season, and has also returned two of those for touchdowns.
Echols has also made 122 combined tackles in his career to go along with 16 passes defended.
