Veteran Cornerback Ronald Darby Inks Free Agency Deal With Houston Texans
The 31-year-old played in 13 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
The Houston Texans are signing 31-year-old veteran cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year, $2.5 million deal, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Darby played 13 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, recording nine passes defended and 46 total tackles.
Darby has bounced around a bit over the last three seasons, as Houston will be Darby's third team in three years. He was in Baltimore in 2023 and with Jacksonville last season after spending '21 and '22 with the Denver Broncos.
In his 10-year career, Darby has started 107 games, intercepted eight passes, defended 106, and made 447 total tackles.
