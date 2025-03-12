Veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Signs With Seahawks
On the first day of the new league year, the Seahawks are poaching the veteran wide receiver from the New Orleans Saints.
The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Valdes-Scantling's contract is worth up to $5.5 million with incentives.
Valdes-Scantling spent the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. In 14 games, he caught 19 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns.
The Seahawks will be the fifth team in seven seasons for Valdes-Scantling. In total, he's caught 205 passes for 3,566 yards and 20 touchdowns.
