SI

Veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Signs With Seahawks

On the first day of the new league year, the Seahawks are poaching the veteran wide receiver from the New Orleans Saints.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Valdes-Scantling's contract is worth up to $5.5 million with incentives.

Valdes-Scantling spent the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. In 14 games, he caught 19 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns.

The Seahawks will be the fifth team in seven seasons for Valdes-Scantling. In total, he's caught 205 passes for 3,566 yards and 20 touchdowns.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL