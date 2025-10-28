Video of Jason Kelce Watching Travis Kelce’s Chiefs’ Entrance for ‘MNF’ Is Going Viral
It feels even more special that on the night Travis Kelce made remarkable Chiefs history, his brother Jason was in the house to watch him do it.
The Chiefs star recorded his 100th touchdown reception (including the playoffs) in Monday night's 28-7 win over the Commanders, becoming the fourth tight end in NFL history to achieve that feat. He also tied former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes for the most all-time touchdowns in franchise history with 83.
In what could be his last ride with the Chiefs, Travis is showing no signs of slowing down in Year 13, and as an extra bonus, has his now-retired brother by his side every step of the way. Jason was in Kansas City covering the Chiefs-Commanders game for ESPN, and the network shared a priceless video of the former Eagles center watching Travis run onto the field at Arrowhead Stadium for player introductions before kick-off:
The video had lots of fans—and many Swifties—in their feelings:
A Brief Look at Jason and Travis Kelce's NFL Timelines
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce both went to Cincinnati but have never played together in the NFL, with each player going their separate ways after their drafts. Jason, who's two years older, was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft and played there for 13 seasons before retiring after the '23 campaign.
Travis was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft and is currently in his 13th season with the franchise.
During their decade-plus in the pros together, the Kelce brothers have faced off five times. Four of those times came in the regular season in '13 (then-rookie Travis sat out due to a knee injury), '17, '21 and '23. Their most famous matchup was in Super Bowl LVII, when the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 and Travis won his third career Lombardi Trophy. Jason has only won it once, back in '17.
"Funnest year of my life," Travis told Jason after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win. "I love you, big guy."
"Still sucked. Proud of my team, my guys," Jason said of his team's loss on New Heights. "Sorry, Philadelphia that we couldn't f---ing get it done, but happy for you guys and, you know, that's the way it goes sometimes."
Jason landed a media gig with ESPN in 2024 after his retirement and is coming off his first season as a full-time analyst for the network's pregame show, Monday Night Countdown. Jason and Travis still regularly host their—for lack of a better word—"bro-ey" podcast, New Heights, which was launched in September '22 and has consistently ranked as one of the most popular sports podcasts since then.