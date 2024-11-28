Video of Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones Playing Cornhole Resurfaces After Vikings Sign QB
The Minnesota Vikings beefed up their quarterback room this week by signing Daniel Jones, who was released from the New York Giants after being benched for a 2-8 start to the season.
Jones arrives in Minnesota having racked up over 14,000 passing yards and 70 touchdowns while completing 64.1% of his passes across his six-year stint with the Giants, with no special stats that particularly jump out from the page. What may surprise fans, though, is that the ex-Giants quarterback shares a fun bit of history with current Vikings starter Sam Darnold.
A viral video of Jones and Darnold playing cornhole against each other in the Super Hole tournament in February 2020 has resurfaced, and it’s every bit as wacky as it sounds.
The two squared off in the friendly competition hosted by the American Cornhole League back when Darnold played for the New York Jets and Jones was just getting his career started with the Giants.
Check out a video of them below:
Darnold and Jones even engaged in some good-natured trash talk ahead of the matchup.
Their teamwork could make the Vikings’ dreams work this season as Darnold and Co. look to make a strong playoff push in the final stretch. The irony of the situation isn’t lost here: Jones, who led the Giants to a 31-24 win over the Vikings in a wild card round game in January 2023 and landed a lucrative contract with New York shortly after, now winds up in Minnesota.
But then again, stranger things have happened.