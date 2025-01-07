Vikings DC Brian Flores Clarifies Interest in Patriots' Head-Coaching Job
Because of the Minnesota Vikings' prodigious success in 2024, defensive coordinator Brian Flores has a playoff game to get ready for.
However, the Vikings' looming wild-card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday hasn't stopped Flores from addressing coaching-carousel rumors.
On Tuesday, Flores candidly discussed his prospects as a coaching candidate with reporters. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Flores said he would take any interview teams requested with him.
"I would say yes," Flores replied via Seifert when asked whether he was interested in the New England Patriots job specifically—with the defensive coordinator adding he understood the decision was out of his hands.
Flores spent 11 years on the Patriots' coaching staff, winning three Super Bowls from 2008 to '18 (he also won in 2004 as a New England scouting assistant).
Ahead of the 2019 season, the Miami Dolphins hired Flores as their head coach. He steered the Dolphins to two winning seasons, but was fired after 2021 (and later received criticism from Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for his coaching style).
In 2022, Flores brought a highly public racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three teams. Since filing the suit, he has spent time in the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota organizations.
The Patriots are reportedly expected to interview former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, longtime NFL assistant Pep Hamilton and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for their coaching vacancy.