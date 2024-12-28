Report: Vikings Have Clear Preference Over Sam Darnold's Future
In a span of just few months, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold transformed from a first-round bust into one of the most intriguing players set to hit the open market this offseason.
Darnold, who signed a one-year contract worth $10 million with Minnesota in March, has exceeded all expectations this season, leading the Vikings to a 13–2 record while setting career bests in just about every meaningful statistical category.
While there is still plenty of football to be played this year, including two important divisional clashes against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to finish out the regular season, the Vikings have a big decision to make at quarterback. Do they bring back Darnold to double down on the 2024 magic, or do they hand the keys of the offense over to rookie J.J. McCarthy?
"After conversations with a team source, one thing is clear: The Vikings want Darnold back in Minnesota for 2025," The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote in her weekly Saturday column.
Minnesota has several options to bring Darnold back for 2025 and beyond. They could sign him to a long-term deal, rewarding the former No. 3 pick for playing the best football of his career—although that might not be ideal given the franchise's investment in McCarthy, the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft. But McCarthy hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in the preseason, and he's underwent two separate surgeries and has yet to be medically cleared.
The Vikings also could franchise tag Darnold, which would bring him back for one more year at an estimated $41 million, according to Over the Cap. That would allow McCarthy more time to heal, and would give him a full season to sit on the sidelines as a backup quarterback.
It's a big decision, and certainly not a situation the Vikings thought they'd be in when they took a chance on Darnold in free agency. But it's a very, very good problem to have.