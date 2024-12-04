Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell Gives Poignant Message to Randy Moss Amid Health Issue
Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss put out a message on NFL Countdown this past weekend noting he is dealing with a health issue.
"I just wanna share something with y'all...just want to let the viewers know that me and my wife, me and my family, we are battling something internally. I have some great doctors around me. I couldn't miss the show, I wanted to be here with you guys. I feel great, but if you see me with these Michigan turnover glasses I have on, it's not because I'm being disrespectful. It's because I'm on television, man. I'm battling something, I need all the prayer warriors. God Bless you all and thank you for the prayers," Moss said.
After hearing that Moss was dealing with a health issue, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell put out a message of support for the franchise icon during his Wednesday press availability.
"Randy Moss put out a message in regard to something he's got going on and I just wanna [say] on behalf of the whole Minnesota Vikings organization, we send him our well-wishes and support," O'Connell said. "We love Randy and we know our fan base feels the same way. He's really revered by all Vikings fans and really by all NFL fans with the Hall of Famer that he is, and I just want to let him know that we're here for him, here from Eagan and we always got his back so well-wishes and support to him."
There's no indication that Moss will miss any time on television with ESPN as he gets the treatment he needs.