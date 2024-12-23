Vikings Defense Hit 'Camp Rock' Celebration After Game-Sealing INT vs. Seahawks
The Minnesota Vikings defense loves to celebrate a turnover, and they were fully prepared for the moment after a takeaway late into the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks.
Vikings safety Theo Jackson sealed Sunday's 27–24 win by intercepting a questionable pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith with 55 seconds left in the game. Minnesota's defense gathered in the end zone to celebrate, and pulled out their rendition of a popular dance from the Disney movie, Camp Rock 2.
The entire defense was in on the celebration, as they lined up and executed the elaborate dance to perfection. Here's a look at Demi Lovato providing the Vikings' source material back in 2010 in Camp Rock 2.
Elaborate turnover celebrations have become a tradition of sorts for this Vikings defense. In the past, they've celebrated with dances or handshakes from iconic movies such as White Chicks and The Parent Trap.
Minnesota's late interception off Smith was their second pick of the game, and this one saw the team improve to 13–2 on the year. It was Jackson's first interception of the season, and just the second of his career.
Fans will surely be excited to see what intricate celebration the Vikings' defense busts out next time they make a big turnover, as they've yet to disappoint with their extravagant moves.