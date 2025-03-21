SI

Vikings Have Discussed Contract With Free Agent QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill did not play in the 2024 season.

The Minnesota Vikings have discussed a contract with former Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
The Minnesota Vikings have had discussions with free agent quarterback Ryan Tannehill about a potential contract, according to a report from Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Talks are ongoing between the Vikings and Tannehill, but nothing is imminent.

Tannehill, an 11-year NFL veteran, did not play last season. From 2012 to '23 with the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans, he completed 64.3% of his passes for 34,881 yards and 216 touchdowns to 115 interceptions. He has started 151 career games.

Tannehill would provide the Vikings depth at quarterback behind second-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Sam Darnold, the Vikings' starter last season, departed in free agency for the Seattle Seahawks.

