Sam Darnold Explains Why He Decided to Sign With Seahawks in Free Agency
The Seattle Seahawks swapped one veteran quarterback for another this offseason, trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders before pivoting to Sam Darnold, inking the top free agent QB to a three-year deal worth $100 million. On the surface it feels like a pretty even exchange for Seattle, but what exactly drew Darnold to the Seahawks?
He answered that question during his introductory press conference today. The short version— Darnold liked working with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak while both were with the San Francisco 49ers, and the scheme he runs is attractive to Darnold.
"[The scheme] was definitely one of the things I factored into signing here," Darnold said to assembled media. "Just being able to work with Klint, having talked with Klint a ton in San Francisco about what wee like and dislike. We have so much in common when it comes to football."
Darnold also noted that the concepts Kubiak runs in Seattle are very similar to what he ran in Minnesota with the Vikings last year. It makes sense he'd want to stay in that system. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell helped guide Darnold to an outstanding, career-best season; it ended in disappointment with a playoff loss, but the offense clearly clicked with Darnold.
The Seahawks are banking on his ability to keep that form in Kubiak's offense. Darnold certainly has enough faith in the idea that he was willing to sign in Seattle.