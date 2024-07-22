Vikings to Honor the Late Khyree Jackson With Classy Gestures
The Minnesota Vikings announced a few ways they are planning to honor the late Khyree Jackson, who died in a tragic car crash in early July, just a few months after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Monday that the organization will pay out the remainder of Jackson's $827,000 signing bonus on his rookie contract to his estate and will cover a "significant" portion of the funeral expenses, which is scheduled for Friday. A number of Vikings executives and players will be in attendance.
Additionally, the Vikings will wear helmet decals with his initials "KJ," and his No. 31 will not be used this season. Jackson's locker at the Vikings' facility at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn., will also remain unused and on display.
Vikings rookie Dallas Turner, who was selected by the Vikings with the No. 17 pick in April, honored Jackson by putting his locker nameplate above his own.
Minnesota rookies reported to training camp on Sunday, while the rest of the team will arrive to the team facility on Tuesday.