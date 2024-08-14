Wild J.J. McCarthy Stat Continues Unfortunate Trend for Vikings Quarterbacks
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt unfortunate news Wednesday, as rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was ruled out for the entire 2024 NFL season after undergoing a full meniscus repair in his right knee.
McCarthy wasn't expected to start at quarterback to begin the year. But he looked rather polished in the Vikings' 24–23 preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday and appeared to be pushing veteran Sam Darnold for the starting role. Playing 30 snaps against Las Vegas, McCarthy threw for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 11-of-17 passing.
The Michigan product made some unfortunate NFL history by being ruled out for the year. Per CBS Sports' Doug Clawson, McCarthy is the first quarterback selected in the first round to miss his entire rookie campaign due to injury since 1967.
There have been plenty of rookie quarterbacks to suffer a season-ending injury in recent years, notably Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Anthony Richardson in 2023. Others sit on the bench for a full year to learn behind a savvy veteran, like Jordan Love in 2020. But a season-ending injury for a first-round quarterback before the season even begins? Now that's new.
A devastating injury at quarterback is nothing new in Minnesota, however. Daunte Culpepper was just entering the prime of his career when he tore three ligaments in his knee in 2005. In 2016, Teddy Bridgewater looked ready to become the Vikings' franchise quarterback when he went down with a horrific non-contact knee injury and was never the same. His replacement, Sam Bradford, suffered a knee injury in 2017 and was limited to two games. And last season, the Vikings started 1–3 but Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in Week 8, just when Minnesota was hitting its groove.
To make matters worse, Vikings No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison was carted off the field Wednesday with an apparent leg injury.
It might be a good idea to check on a Vikings fan in your life today.