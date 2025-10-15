SI

Vikings' J.J. McCarthy Gives Update on Recovery From High Ankle Sprain

The Vikings starter is progressing in his recovery.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is making progress in his recovery from a high ankle sprain.
Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy is practicing this week for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in September.

McCarthy has sat out the last three games as backup Carson Wentz led the team to a 2–1 record prior to the bye week this past Sunday. It's unclear whether or not McCarthy will play in Sunday's home game against the Eagles, but he told the media on Wednesday that he's progressing well from the injury.

"It's getting there, but I wouldn't say it's 100%" McCarthy said, per Ben Goessling.

McCarthy noted that if it was up to him, he'd play on Sunday, but he understands the team's precautions being taken.

"We've got to be smart and understand there's a lot of things that go on," McCarthy added. "I'm just going to do what I'm told and try to get better."

McCarthy said he received several second opinions and that doctors landed on the two-to-six week recovery timeframe for the injury.

The Vikings and the Eagles are set to play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

