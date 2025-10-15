Vikings' J.J. McCarthy Gives Update on Recovery From High Ankle Sprain
Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy is practicing this week for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in September.
McCarthy has sat out the last three games as backup Carson Wentz led the team to a 2–1 record prior to the bye week this past Sunday. It's unclear whether or not McCarthy will play in Sunday's home game against the Eagles, but he told the media on Wednesday that he's progressing well from the injury.
"It's getting there, but I wouldn't say it's 100%" McCarthy said, per Ben Goessling.
McCarthy noted that if it was up to him, he'd play on Sunday, but he understands the team's precautions being taken.
"We've got to be smart and understand there's a lot of things that go on," McCarthy added. "I'm just going to do what I'm told and try to get better."
McCarthy said he received several second opinions and that doctors landed on the two-to-six week recovery timeframe for the injury.
The Vikings and the Eagles are set to play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Minneapolis.