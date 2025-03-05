Vikings' Kevin O'Connell Explains Why It's 'Good' Sam Darnold Gets to Be a Free Agent
The Minnesota Vikings opted not to place the franchise tag on quarterback Sam Darnold before Tuesday's deadline, meaning that Darnold will become a free agent next week. Though the Vikings are still interested in potentially bringing Darnold back to pair alongside J.J. McCarthy in the team’s QB room, Darnold will have the chance to test out the market and sign elsewhere.
The Vikings could have tagged Darnold and tried to trade him to get a return, but The Athletic's Alec Lewis and ESPN's Kevin Seifert noted that teams would be unlikely to spend a draft pick on Darnold and then pay him. Tagging him also would have limited their spending ability in free agency, which is especially crucial this year since the Vikings have just four picks in the draft.
These financial and business reasons were likely driving factors in Minnesota’s decision not to tag Darnold, but the team also does seem to want to do right by the quarterback that led them to 14 wins last year. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said this week on Fitz & Whit that he believes Darnold "earned the right" to become a free agent.
"I've used that phrase before and it wasn't just with Sam, it was with Kirk as well," O'Connell told Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth. “He's earned the right to be a free agent. What I mean by that is, I never earned the right to be a free agent—be somebody that multiple teams are vying for my services. That's a good thing. There are so many layers to it. How one move might affect another position. How Sam's decision might be about some things that are important to him and vice versa with the organization."
O'Connell added: "I want what's best for Sam, and I want what's best for the Minnesota Vikings to win games."
When O'Connell played in the NFL from 2008-12, he did not reach free agency. Instead, he was waived and claimed off of waivers for much of his brief career.
Darnold was on a somewhat similar trajectory early in his career. Though Darnold was a free agent to sign with the San Francisco 49ers and Vikings over the last two seasons, this is the first time he is entering free agency with leverage after throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and making his first Pro Bowl in 2024. There are multiple teams in need of a quarterback that Darnold will likely garner interest from, and then be able to make his own decision after a resurgent season.