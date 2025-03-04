SI

Vikings Will Not Place Franchise Tag on Sam Darnold, Making Him a Free Agent

The Vikings are interested in signing Darnold to a new contract, but without the franchise tag, he is set to become a free agent.

Mike McDaniel

The Minnesota Vikings will not place the franchise tag on veteran quarterback Sam Darnold.
The Minnesota Vikings will not place the franchise tag on veteran quarterback Sam Darnold. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

As expected, the Minnesota Vikings will not place the franchise tag on starting quarterback Sam Darnold, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Darnold is set to become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 12.

The Vikings are interested in signing Darnold to a new contract. But without the franchise tag designation, he is on track to hit the open market if a contract isn't signed between now and the start of the new league year.

The 27-year-old Darnold enjoyed his most productive year as a pro in 2024, completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. However, his poor Week 18 performance with the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed on the line, as well as his mediocre NFC wild-card outing could lead to his ultimate exit from Minnesota.

Darnold was signed last offseason to provide the Vikings with quarterback stability after the team moved on from Kirk Cousins. Darnold was signed to hold the starting quarterback role until rookie J.J. McCarthy was ready to take over. But when McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury in camp, it was Darnold's job for the rest of the season, and he proved his ability when he's healthy and in the right system.

It remains to be seen whether or not Darnold will return to Minnesota, but if he hits the open market, he will certainly have some suitors.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL