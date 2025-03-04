Vikings Will Not Place Franchise Tag on Sam Darnold, Making Him a Free Agent
As expected, the Minnesota Vikings will not place the franchise tag on starting quarterback Sam Darnold, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Darnold is set to become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 12.
The Vikings are interested in signing Darnold to a new contract. But without the franchise tag designation, he is on track to hit the open market if a contract isn't signed between now and the start of the new league year.
The 27-year-old Darnold enjoyed his most productive year as a pro in 2024, completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. However, his poor Week 18 performance with the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed on the line, as well as his mediocre NFC wild-card outing could lead to his ultimate exit from Minnesota.
Darnold was signed last offseason to provide the Vikings with quarterback stability after the team moved on from Kirk Cousins. Darnold was signed to hold the starting quarterback role until rookie J.J. McCarthy was ready to take over. But when McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury in camp, it was Darnold's job for the rest of the season, and he proved his ability when he's healthy and in the right system.
It remains to be seen whether or not Darnold will return to Minnesota, but if he hits the open market, he will certainly have some suitors.