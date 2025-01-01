Vikings Long Snapper Andrew DePaola Keeps Hilarious Tribute to Kevin O'Connell in Locker
The Minnesota Vikings have made a strong case for an NFL-wide social series with this one.
In a new social media video hosted by safety Josh Metellus, Minnesota players walked viewers through the weirdest thing in their lockers, and the answers were far more unhinged than expected.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Harrison Smith share a hawk statue. Wideout Jordan Addison keeps a pair of unused toenail clippers. But long snapper Andrew DePaola has maybe the funniest locker staple: a Kevin O'Connell mug stamped with the phrase "Our coach is hotter than your coach."
Scrub to 0:06 for the big reveal:
"Definitely weird," Metellus notes. "But shout out to whoever made it. You did an amazing job."
They did do an amazing job—should this be official Vikings merch? Fingers crossed.