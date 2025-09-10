Vikings Player Had NSFW Three-Word Reaction to J.J. McCarthy's Last-Minute TD vs. Bears
Watching at home, it was obvious how excited Vikings players (and head coach Kevin O'Connell) were when quarterback J.J. McCarthy rushed for a lead-extending, last-minute touchdown in Monday's comeback win vs. the Bears. But to hear that excitement is another thing entirely.
Thanks to a video from perfectly positioned KSTP-TV Channel 5 photographer Joe Lesar, fans can not only treat themselves to a new angle of McCarthy's tuddy, but also enjoy some crystal-clear audio of the shouts and exclamations that came with it.
In one particularly NSFW moment, you can hear one player (it's difficult to tell who exactly it is, but it might be No. 75, OT Brian O'Neill) shouting "you f------ sicko!" as he embraces his QB in the endzone.
Watch that below, starting at 0:30:
The Vikings had more reason than usual to celebrate the touchdown. With the score, they had extended their lead to 10 points, after battling back from an 11-point deficit at the top of the fourth. It was a thrilling denouement to what felt like an otherwise decided game, and marked an exciting official start to McCarthy's NFL career.
We'll see if the Vikings can replicate the success in Week 2, when they'll host the Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET.