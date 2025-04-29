Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Had Simple Six-Word Update on His Injury Rehab
The Minnesota Vikings likely won't have to wait long to see how quarterback J.J. McCarthy will fare in his first healthy season under center.
After McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus tear in his right knee eight months ago, the second-year signal-caller is ready to storm into the league in 2025. As the Vikings start to gear up for their offseason programs this summer, McCarthy spoke about where he stands in his injury recovery timeline in Tuesday's media availability.
McCarthy said he felt "110 percent" following his surgery and ensuing rehab for his torn meniscus and was excited to rejoin the team. As for his potential availability for the start of the new season, McCarthy didn't leave any doubt as to who would be leading Minnesota's offense.
"Do you think you're ready to start?" ESPN's Kevin Seifert asked.
"I know I'm ready to start," McCarthy said, without skipping a beat.
He continued, "Because all the work I put in, and just the confidence in my skills and abilities, and just being able to do my job and simplify things to the best of my ability every single day, and just take it one day at a time, one play at a time. I have a tremendous coaching staff, a tremendous group of guys around me that I can lean on, and they can lean on me."
If that wasn't enough to get Vikings fans hyped up for McCarthy's imminent debut, he was seen making throws at practice in front of the media for the first time since his devastating injury, building chemistry with stars Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and the rest of his teammates.
The Vikings bade farewell to last year's starter Sam Darnold—who led Minnesota to 14 wins and nearly clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC—and chose not to pursue free agent veteran Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason. They're taking a big bet by locking in the 22-year-old McCarthy as their starter for 2025 and beyond, but based on how things have been progressing for the former first-round pick, those bets may very soon pay off.