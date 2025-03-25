J.J. McCarthy Has Such a Humble Perspective on Competing for Vikings Starting QB Role
The Minnesota Vikings went 14–3 last season with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback. After the team lost their final regular season game and then their wild card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, they let Darnold walk and he signed with the Seattle Seahawks.
One thing is for certain this year and that is the Vikings will have a new starting quarterback. While Aaron Rodgers is still out there floating in the free agency ether, it's currently assumed that J.J. McCarthy will be that starter. If that's a fact, well, McCarthy hasn't been made aware of it.
McCarthy sat down with Kay Adams this week and was asked when he found out that he was now the guy in Minnesota. Turns out he wasn't.
“They haven’t told me," said McCarthy. "I’m happy they didn’t because I try to earn it every single day. And I never want that to be given to me and it’s such a privilage and opportunity to give me that chance and I’m just going to make the most of it every single day.”
McCarthy, who won a national championship at Michigan, was drafted by the Vikings witih the No. 10 pick in the 2024, but tore his meniscus during the preseason. He told Adams he's back to 100%, which is a good start. If he does end up being the guy this year, thats a very nice comeback story.