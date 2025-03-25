Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Gives Update on Injured Meniscus
Minnesota Vikings second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after tearing the meniscus in his right knee last preseason.
As the calendar readies for April with offseason workouts right around the corner, McCarthy was optimistic when asked by Kay Adams about the state of his knee.
"I would say I'm 100%," McCarthy said on Tuesday morning. "Just staying consistent with the rehab process and not wavering from that and staying disciplined with all the outside stuff ... not chopping too much wood or any of that stuff."
While obviously not happy that he got hurt, McCarthy called the injury a "blessing."
"It was an ultimate blessing because it's just such a time of stillness where you really get to reflect and introspect and find a routine, especially early on in this career and this profession, it's huge for young guys to find that habitual thing that they can rely on and stay consistent with, so I would say that was the biggest thing for me."
As of now, the Vikings appear poised to have McCarthy compete to become the team's starting quarterback. There's been noise around veteran free agent Aaron Rodgers, but he's not currently in the fold. Additionally, Sam Darnold, the team's starter last season, has moved on to the Seattle Seahawks.