Vikings Radio Announcers Were Going Through It During Sam Darnold's Dud vs. Rams
Minnesota Vikings fans will never forget quarterback Sam Darnold's performance in the 2024 season for good reasons—and his performance in the playoffs for not-so-good reasons.
Against the Los Angeles Rams in Monday's NFC wild-card game, Darnold struggled mightily in a 27–9 loss. He completed 25 of 40 passes for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception—and looked nothing like the quarterback that garnered MVP chatter at points this season.
Among those distressed by Darnold's performance were the Vikings' hometown radio announcers, whose exasperation surfaced Monday in the form of two video clips posted by a gleeful Detroit Lions fan.
"He's holding it too long! Throw it, man!" play-by-play announcer Paul Allen yells in one clip.
"Just take a timeout, man," ex-Minnesota linebacker Pete Bercich says in response to a scoop-and-score from Rams linebacker Jared Verse.
Darnold was excellent for much of '24, throwing 35 touchdowns against 12 interceptions and making his first Pro Bowl.
Monday, however, wasn't his night—and Vikings fans across the country made their hurt known.