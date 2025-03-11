Vikings Re-Sign Pro Bowl Defensive MVP Byron Murphy to Big Three-Year Deal
The Minnesota Vikings have come to terms with Byron Murphy Jr. to re-sign the Pro Bowl defensive back on a three-year, $66 million deal.
Murphy's new contract, which was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, keeps him with the Vikings after a breakout year which finished with the Pro Bowl's Defensive MVP award.
Murphy signed a two-year, $17.5 million deal to join the Vikings before the 2023 season. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals after they selected him in the second round with the No. 33 pick in 2019.
Last season, Murphy earned his first Pro Bowl nod after he had six interceptions and 14 passes defended, starting each game for the 14-3 Vikings. His six picks were tied for third-best across the NFL. He recorded 81 total tackles on the year, including six for a loss.
Now, he gets rewarded with a massive pay day which keeps him in Minnesota. And possibly, a chance to compete for a Super Bowl after a disappointing wild-card round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.