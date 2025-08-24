SI

Vikings Sign NFL Journeyman to Back Up QB J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota has locked in Carson Wentz as McCarthy's backup.

Kristen Wong

The Vikings signed former Chiefs backup Carson Wentz to sit behind starter J.J. McCarthy for the 2025 season.
The Vikings are signing journeyman quarterback Carson Wentz, NFL's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning.

Wentz, 32, will serve as backup to starter J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota for the 2025 season. Wentz last played for the Rams in '23 and the Chiefs in '24. The Vikings will be his sixth NFL team since he was drafted by the Eagles in '16.

Wentz admittedly has played sparingly since he started for the Colts four years ago, but he arguably provides strong insurance for the Vikings, having nearly 100 games of starting experience in his nine-year career. He also already has some familiarity with the Kevin O'Connell offense, given that he spent a few months working with Rams coach Sean McVay (O'Connell was McVay's offensive coordinator in Los Angeles before he got the Vikings head coaching job).

In addition, Wentz and Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown were teammates back during their joint time in Philadelphia.

The Vikings also traded QB Sam Howell to the Eagles on the same day. Minnesota's quarterback room going into the upcoming season looks like it's going to be McCarthy, Wentz and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer.

