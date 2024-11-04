Vikings WR’s Dad Took Savage Shot at Sam Darnold After Ugly Interception
The Minnesota Vikings pulled out a gritty 21-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in a game that didn’t feature particularly great quarterback play from either side.
Colts’ Joe Flacco had himself a night to forget while Vikings’ Sam Darnold fared better but struggled to take care of the football. Darnold overcame early offensive miscues by throwing three touchdown passes in the second half to lead his team to an emphatic victory, spreading the ball around to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and his trusty tight ends.
Addison, who finished with five catches for 42 yards and one touchdown, found himself inadvertently swept into controversy when his dad posted a savage tweet about Darnold during the game.
“Even Stevie Wonder could see Jordan Addison is open on Sam Darnold’s interception!!!” Rolando Addison Sr. wrote after Darnold’s second pick of the night.
Darnold threw his first interception in the first quarter—a baffling red-zone pick that looked like a terrible decision from all angles. His second—and the one that prompted Addison’s dad’s tweet—came in the fourth when Colts’ Nick Cross intercepted a ball intended for Jefferson near midfield. In the video, Addison appears to break free on a downfield route, and it’s likely Darnold just didn’t see him.
Despite the two picks, Darnold logged a respectable stat line completing 28-of-34 passes for 290 yards. The Vikings (6-2) move to one game behind the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions and will go on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars next week.