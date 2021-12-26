Vikings' Adam Thielen Expected to Play vs. Rams, Sean Mannion Placed on COVID List

Kellen Mond will be active for the first time today and serve as Kirk Cousins' backup.

The Vikings take on the Rams today at U.S. Bank Stadium in what is essentially a must-win game for their playoff hopes.

The good news is that star wide receiver Adam Thielen, who has missed the last three games with a high-ankle sprain, is expected to play. He was listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week, but it sounds like Thielen will make his return just in time for a massive game against the Rams' outstanding defense. Having him back should help Kirk Cousins on third down and in the red zone, while providing a boost to the entire offense.

We'll know the official status of Thielen, fullback C.J. Ham, and Rams defenders Greg Gaines and Darious Williams when inactive lists come out shortly. All four entered today with questionable tags.

In other news — which isn't necessarily bad, but is certainly notable — backup QB Sean Mannion was placed on the Reserve/COVID list. That means rookie Kellen Mond, who has been inactive for the first 14 games, will be active today for the first time and serve as Cousins' backup.

The immediately concerning thing about Mannion testing positive is what it could mean for Cousins. But since Cousins didn't go on the list as well, he's good to play today. The Vikings have been taking significant precautions all year to avoid players being deemed close contacts after what happened to their QB room in training camp.

The reality is that it doesn't matter whether Mannion or Mond is the backup QB. If Cousins — who is playing through a cracked rib — were to get hurt, the Vikings basically be screwed either way.

Mannion joins Dalvin Cook on the COVID list. Alexander Mattison will make his fourth start at running back today.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.