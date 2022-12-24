Vikings-Giants Predictions: Who Wins This Week 16 Clash of NFC Playoff Teams?

The Vikings play on Saturday for the second consecutive weekend, hosting the Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in what the team has branded as a "winter whiteout." The midfield logo and end zones have a new paint job, the Vikings will be wearing all white at home for the first time ever, and they're asking fans to wear white, too.

On the field, Minnesota will look to avoid any sort of emotional hangover after pulling off the largest comeback in history last week against the Colts. They'll have to play well to take down an 8-5-1 Giants team that started the season 6-1 and has some decent talent on both sides of the ball.

This is a potential playoff preview. Right now, the Vikings are the No. 2 seed and the Giants are the 6, so there's a chance they match up in either the 2-7 or the 3-6 game on wild card weekend. The Vikings need this one to stay ahead of the 49ers in the second spot. The Giants are fighting to stay ahead of teams like Seattle and Detroit and remain in the playoff field.

This is also a matchup of two of the three first-year head coaches with at least 8 wins to this point (Miami's Mike McDaniel is the other). So who wins, Kevin O'Connell's team or Brian Daboll's? Let's start with my prediction and then dive into some picks from national analysts.

Will's pick: Vikings 30, Giants 21

2022 record: 10-4

It's bold, but I'm going to go out on a limb and predict the Vikings to win a game by more than eight points for the first time since Week 1. The Giants have gone just 2-4-1 over the last seven weeks, which more accurately reflects their quality than the 6-1 start did. Even with difference-makers like Dexter Lawrence and Saquon Barkley leading the way, I think the Giants will be a bit out-matched in this game. Look for the Vikings to come out motivated, even after last week's historic comeback clinched the NFC North. They'll want to prove to people that they don't need to fall behind by 33 this week.

National predictions

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 27, Giants 24

It’s the “Worse Than Our Record” Bowl! Two of the most resourceful teams in football with a penchant for close finishes should result in a good game, but the Vikings' offense is still the most reliable group here. Minnesota's tackle combo of Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill should neutralize the Giants’ peaking edge-rush duo of Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux, allowing the talent on the Vikings' offense to shine through. Then again, Kirk Cousins is graded 36th out of 39 qualifiers against the blitz this year, according to PFF. Call this a high-variance game where almost anything feels possible.

Bleacher Report Staff: Giants 28, Vikings 27

Mike Florio, PFT: Vikings 27, Giants 24

The last time the Vikings had an exhausting, emotional win, they fell apart the next week. Assuming they learned from that and they don’t want to have to go to San Francisco in the playoffs, it’s time to turn the White Out into a win.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Vikings 17, Giants 14

This could be a playoff preview, as it’s possible that these teams could meet again in the wild-card round. I think the Vikings win and keep their slim hopes of a first-round bye alive.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Vikings 27, Giants 26

The Vikings have clinched their division, while the Giants are playing for a wild card spot. The Giants are playing consecutive road games, while the Vikings got an extra day of rest. The Minnesota defense is a major issue, though, which is why the Giants will hang around in this one. It's close, but the Vikings take it.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Vikings 32, Giants 27

Doubt 'em all you want, but they're 7-1 at home with six one-score wins, four of which were fourth-quarter comebacks, one of which was the greatest comeback in NFL history.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Vikings 24, Giants 17

The Vikings, well recovered from their furious epic and record comeback over the Colts, will make things a little simpler by running red-hot Dalvin cook often vs. New York, setting up favorable downfield passing shots to Justin Jefferson have others. Minnesota will work to contain Saquon Barkley as it gets a break with the Giants not having enough dangerous receiving weapons.

Seth Walder, ESPN: Vikings 27, Giants 21

Eric Moody, ESPN: Vikings 28, Giants 24