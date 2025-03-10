SI

MLB Player Predicted Justin Fields’ Contract With Startling Accuracy Hours Early

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is apparently an NFL insider.

Tim Capurso

Pasquantino talks with teammates in the Royals dugout.
Pasquantino talks with teammates in the Royals dugout. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Move over Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, there's a new NFL insider in town and his name is Vinnie Pasquantino.

That's right, Pasquantino, the Kansas City Royals first baseman, apparently moonlights as an NFL reporter, as he seemingly predicted that free agent quarterback Justin Fields would come to an agreement on contract terms with the New York Jets hours before the likes of Rapoport and Schefter reported the news on Monday.

At 12:22 p.m. ET, Pasquantino took to his account on X and posted the following prediction.

"Justin Fields to the Jets," Pasquantino wrote. "Sources: me??? 2 years 35 million??? Ok going to the cages to start my day."

Hours later at 2:39 p.m. ET, Rapoport of NFL Network was the first of the NFL insiders to report Fields's agreement with New York, which was reportedly a two-year contract worth $40 million, eerily similar to Pasquantino's forecast.

It begs the question(s). Does Pasquantino have sources? Who does he know? Is he friends with someone on the Jets?

Hopefully, the Royals first baseman doesn't spill the beans on how he was so startlingly accurate with his Fields prediction. It's far more fun to imagine Pasquantino working the phones for NFL scoops in between hacks at the batting cages this spring.

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

