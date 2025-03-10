MLB Player Predicted Justin Fields’ Contract With Startling Accuracy Hours Early
Move over Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, there's a new NFL insider in town and his name is Vinnie Pasquantino.
That's right, Pasquantino, the Kansas City Royals first baseman, apparently moonlights as an NFL reporter, as he seemingly predicted that free agent quarterback Justin Fields would come to an agreement on contract terms with the New York Jets hours before the likes of Rapoport and Schefter reported the news on Monday.
At 12:22 p.m. ET, Pasquantino took to his account on X and posted the following prediction.
"Justin Fields to the Jets," Pasquantino wrote. "Sources: me??? 2 years 35 million??? Ok going to the cages to start my day."
Hours later at 2:39 p.m. ET, Rapoport of NFL Network was the first of the NFL insiders to report Fields's agreement with New York, which was reportedly a two-year contract worth $40 million, eerily similar to Pasquantino's forecast.
It begs the question(s). Does Pasquantino have sources? Who does he know? Is he friends with someone on the Jets?
Hopefully, the Royals first baseman doesn't spill the beans on how he was so startlingly accurate with his Fields prediction. It's far more fun to imagine Pasquantino working the phones for NFL scoops in between hacks at the batting cages this spring.