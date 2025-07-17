Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Commanders in Free Agency
Von Miller is signing a contract with the Washington Commanders. The two-time Super Bowl champion announced the news on his personal Instagram on Wednesday night. It'll be a one-year deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, but the two sides are still "finalizing terms."
Miller posted a carousel on Instagram featuring a clip from the movie Paid in Full in which the characters are talking about D.C. being "ready" for them. The second picture is an edited picture of Miller in a Commanders uniform. The final picture is of Champ Bailey, a former Washington defensive back and Miller's former Denver Broncos teammate.
The eight-time Pro Bowler captioned his post, "DC… What’s good??"
Miller will join Commanders linebackers Bobby Wagner (132 tackles, two sacks) and Frankie Luvu (99 tackles, eight sacks). In comparison, Miller competed in 13 games and notched 17 tackles and six sacks last season.
The Buffalo Bills released Miller back in March ahead of the fourth year of his six-year contract he signed with the team. Miller will enter his 14th NFL season on his fourth team.
Miller won two Super Bowls, one with the Broncos (in which he won the MVP) and one with the Los Angeles Rams. He remains the NFL's active sacks leader with a 129.5 career sacks.