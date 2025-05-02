SI

Warren Moon Reveals Why He Unretired His No. 1 for Cam Ward

Moon still considers his Houston Oilers No. 1 retired.

Warren Moon had his No. 1 retired by the Tennessee Titans in 2006.
Warren Moon had his No. 1 jersey retired by the Tennessee Titans in October 2006. Last week the number was unretired as Moon gave Cam Ward his blessing and allowed the Titans' No. 1 pick to wear No. 1 this season.

Moon sat down with Kay Adams at Churchill Downs on Friday and explained his decision, saying that he wanted Ward to be able to create his own legacy with the number.

"I looked at it as my Houston Oiler No. 1 will never be worn again," said Moon. "He's going to wear the Tennessee Titans No. 1. And he has a chance to start a legacy with that number with the Tennessee Titans which I'm a member of as part of the organization. I just thought it was the right time to do it and he can create his own legacy just like I did and hopefully he'll surpass my legacy."

Moon played a decade in Houston before he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 1994. A few years later the team was moved to Nashville and in 1999 they were rebranded as the Titans.

