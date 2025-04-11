Washington Commanders to Sign Familiar Face as Backup QB Behind Daniels, Mariota
The Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with journeyman quarterback and former franchise backup Josh Johnson, multiple outlets confirmed Friday.
The team will be signing Johnson, 38, to a one-year-deal. He previously spent time with the Commanders in 2018, when he made three starts.
Johnson was drafted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2008 draft, but has since been around the block. Last season, for instance, he was in Baltimore as a backup to Lamar Jackson, appearing in six games.
In addition to the Bucs, the Ravens, and the Commanders, Johnson also had stints with the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Jets, and the San Francisco 49ers.
With this new deal, Johnson joins a quarterback room led by young star Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota behind him.
Across 45 career games, he has thrown for 2,297 yards and 13 touchdowns.