Quarterback Carson Wentz has quite a history with Washington defenses.

Wentz was sacked 25 times in eight career games against the burgundy and gold. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback finally dodged Washington's defensive line last season and is happy to call them teammates now.

"The best thing that happened to me last year was that I didn't have to play those guys," Wentz said to the Washington Commanders .

Carson Wentz (left) and Ron Rivera (right) Carson Wentz Ron Rivera (left), Carson Wentz (middle), Tanya Snyder (right)

"I always remember playing those games [with the Eagles] knowing that was such an elite front. And they still got the same guys."

Wentz last went up against Washington in September 2020, where he was sacked eight times and got his first taste of defensive end Chase Young. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year put up 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two quarterback hits in his rookie debut against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz is happy Young is "now on his side."

"Chase [Young] reached out to right away. I remember being chased around by him his rookie year and telling him how much of a problem he was for me," Wentz said on Thursday.

"Guys have been super-receptive and I look forward to getting to know them and building those relationships."

Matt Ioannidis Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images J.D. McKissic vs. Buffalo Bills Defense Tanya Snyder (left) and Dan Snyder (right)

The former Colts quarterback said a lot of players have reached out to him with open arms. Wentz said guys on both sides of the ball are excited and he's encouraged by that.