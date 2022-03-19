Skip to main content

'Elite Front': Washington QB Carson Wentz Reveals Thoughts on Commanders D-Line

Newly-acquired Washington quarterback Carson Wentz discusses why he's excited to join an "elite front."

Quarterback Carson Wentz has quite a history with Washington defenses. 

Wentz was sacked 25 times in eight career games against the burgundy and gold. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback finally dodged Washington's defensive line last season and is happy to call them teammates now.

"The best thing that happened to me last year was that I didn't have to play those guys," Wentz said to the Washington Commanders

USATSI_17912642.jpg

Carson Wentz (left) and Ron Rivera (right)

USATSI_17912643

Carson Wentz 

USATSI_17912632

Ron Rivera (left), Carson Wentz (middle), Tanya Snyder (right)

"I always remember playing those games [with the Eagles] knowing that was such an elite front. And they still got the same guys."

Wentz last went up against Washington in September 2020, where he was sacked eight times and got his first taste of defensive end Chase Young. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year put up 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two quarterback hits in his rookie debut against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz is happy Young is "now on his side."

"Chase [Young] reached out to right away. I remember being chased around by him his rookie year and telling him how much of a problem he was for me," Wentz said on Thursday. 

"Guys have been super-receptive and I look forward to getting to know them and building those relationships."

USATSI_14927498

Matt Ioannidis

J.D. McKissic vs Buffalo Bills

J.D. McKissic vs. Buffalo Bills Defense 

dan wife snyder

Tanya Snyder (left) and Dan Snyder (right)

The former Colts quarterback said a lot of players have reached out to him with open arms. Wentz said guys on both sides of the ball are excited and he's encouraged by that.

"It's a special roster. I truly believe that, and talking with everyone in this organization, they feel the same," Wentz said. "Offensively and defensively, I think we have the right pieces in place and I can tell the vision is there from the top. I look forward to being a part of it."

