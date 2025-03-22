What Jameis Winston Signing With the Giants Means for Aaron Rodgers
Jameis Winston signed with the New York Giants on Friday, seemingly filling one of the few remaining starting quarterback vacancies in the NFL this offseason. Winston signed a two-year deal and sounds optimistic about bringing his winning ways to the Giants, but will he actually be the starting quarterback? And what does the signing mean for Aaron Rodgers, the most high-profile remaining free agent quarterback on the market?
Rodgers met with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, but left without a deal. And the New York Giants are one of the teams who have been heavily rumored to be interested in the former Packers and Jets quarterback.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, nothing has changed. Winston signing with the Giants doesn't impact anything in terms of New York's pursuit of Rodgers. Winston is nothing more than a veteran for the QB room.
While this means that there's still a path forward for Rodgers and the Giants, it also means that the Giants could still be looking at a quarterback in the upcoming draft. And signing Rodgers might be the only reason for them to do otherwise. Winston can start while a young quarterback gets used to the NFL. So the question remains, where will Rodgers sign, if anywhere?
He seems happy to let everyone wait to find out.