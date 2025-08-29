What Micah Parsons Texted His Cowboys Group Chat Amid Trade to Packers
In February, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was uprooted from his life in Dallas and handed over to the Lakers in what has been dubbed one of the most surprising NBA trades of all time. In the moment, it was not a cause for celebration; indeed, the Slovenian icon looked defeated for months, and only of late appears to have moved on.
The Micah Parsons trade, on the other hand—which also involved a Lone Star State sensation—was not outwardly as emotional as that (he did request it, after all). Indeed, the linebacker pretty quickly acknowledged the news and embraced his Cheesehead mentality. But you still have to imagine it was tough for him to say goodbye to the only team he's ever known.
According to The Athletic's Jon Machota and Dallas News beat reporter Joseph Hoyt, Parsons was the one to break the news of the trade to his defensive line group chat. The linebacker told his teammates he loved them and that he was "sorry it had to happen like that," as recounted by Dallas DE Marshan Kneeland, who said he read that part of the text and actually dropped his phone.
Parsons also spoke to at least defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku via call, per Machota. "We had a phone call last night," the rookie said. "He said, 'I'm still here for you.'"
These must have been somewhat emotional conversations, and likely difficult for Parsons, even if he views the exit as moving on to greener pastures. And it's not like he can't say he tried; the contract negotiations fueling the swap had been going on for months.
We're sure his teammates get it. And they won't have to wait long to see him either; the Cowboys host the Packers on Sept. 28.