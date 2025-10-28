What Patrick Mahomes Told Travis Kelce After Historic TD in Chiefs’ Week 8 Win
Even in their ninth NFL season together, Patrick Mahomes's relationship with Travis Kelce is still one-of-one.
The Chiefs are firmly back in Super Bowl conversations in 2025 thanks to Mahomes's MVP-caliber play of late, and they are currently enjoying a three-game win streak after Monday night's win over the Commanders. Kelce led Kansas City's receiving room with 99 yards and a touchdown, with his 100th career score taking on extra special meaning in his legendary Chiefs career.
Mahomes connected with Kelce on a 10-yard pass in the third quarter, and immediately after the refs ruled it a fair touchdown, the Chiefs quarterback rushed over to his tight end with a fired-up message.
NFL Films' mics caught Mahomes telling Kelce, "Big time play!"
Mahomes was later seen on the bench breaking down his touchdown pass to Kelce, good for the 75th between the pair including playoffs: "I left him behind a little bit because I was rolling right. It was a good play by him."
The two Chiefs superstars shared one more emotional moment on the sidelines, when Kelce seemed to thank Mahomes for finding him in the end zone.
"Way to handle business, boy!" Kelce told his quarterback.
Kelce's score on Monday night lifted him into rarefied air, making him just the fourth tight end in league history to haul in 100 touchdown receptions from the regular season and playoffs combined. The 36-year-old is also currently tied with Priest Holmes for the most career touchdowns in Chiefs franchise history with 83.
After what was Kelce's most impressive outing of the 2025 season, fans can probably expect more of the same magic from the Chiefs' dynamic duo when they take on the Bills next week.