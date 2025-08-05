What Vikings' Wide Receiver Room Looks Like to Start 2025 After Jordan Addison Suspension
The Minnesota Vikings received some unfortunate roster news on Tuesday afternoon when the NFL announced that they've suspended wide receiver Jordan Addison for the first three games of the 2025 season for violating the league's Substance of Abuse policy. While the 23-year-old pass catcher is still permitted to participate in all training camp activities throughout the end of the summer, he's set to miss his team's first three games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Cincinnati Bengals to begin the regular season.
The Vikings' wide receiver room is one that's incredibly top-heavy, with two-time first-team All-Pro Justin Jefferson leading the charge, so they'll certainly miss Addison's production—especially as they look to settle second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy into the starting role.
Here's a look at what their updated wide receiver room and depth chart following the news of Addison's suspension:
Vikings Updated Wide Receiver Room After Jordan Addison Suspension
Silas Bolden
Tai Felton
Dontae Fleming
Lucky Jackson
Justin Jefferson
Jeshaun Jones
Tim Jones
Robert Lewis
Rondale Moore
Jalen Nailor
Myles Price
Thayer Thomas
Vikings Projected Depth Chart After Jordan Addison Suspension
WR
WR
WR
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Nailor
Rondale Moore
Tai Felton
Tim Jones
Lucky Jackson
Thayer Thomas
Jeshaun Jones
Myles Price
Silas Bolden
Robert Lewis
Dontae Fleming