What Vikings' Wide Receiver Room Looks Like to Start 2025 After Jordan Addison Suspension

The star pass catcher will miss Minnesota's first three games of the season.

Mike Kadlick

Jordan Addison will miss the Vikings' first three games. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings received some unfortunate roster news on Tuesday afternoon when the NFL announced that they've suspended wide receiver Jordan Addison for the first three games of the 2025 season for violating the league's Substance of Abuse policy. While the 23-year-old pass catcher is still permitted to participate in all training camp activities throughout the end of the summer, he's set to miss his team's first three games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Cincinnati Bengals to begin the regular season.

The Vikings' wide receiver room is one that's incredibly top-heavy, with two-time first-team All-Pro Justin Jefferson leading the charge, so they'll certainly miss Addison's production—especially as they look to settle second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy into the starting role.

Here's a look at what their updated wide receiver room and depth chart following the news of Addison's suspension:

Vikings Updated Wide Receiver Room After Jordan Addison Suspension

Silas Bolden
Tai Felton
Dontae Fleming
Lucky Jackson
Justin Jefferson
Jeshaun Jones
Tim Jones
Robert Lewis
Rondale Moore
Jalen Nailor
Myles Price
Thayer Thomas

Vikings Projected Depth Chart After Jordan Addison Suspension

WR

WR

WR

Justin Jefferson

Jalen Nailor

Rondale Moore

Tai Felton

Tim Jones

Lucky Jackson

Thayer Thomas

Jeshaun Jones

Myles Price

Silas Bolden

Robert Lewis

Dontae Fleming

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

