Which Teams Have the Most Picks in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night, and the Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the first overall pick. While the Titans had the NFL's worst record and therefore received the top selection, they don't have the most picks in this year's draft.
This edition of the draft will consist of 257 picks over seven rounds, and two teams are tied with the most selections at 11 each.
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers lead the way this year with 11 picks each. The 49ers could have had 12, but had to forfeit their original fifth-round selection due to a payroll accounting error.
Instead, San Francisco has eight picks in the first five rounds and three in the seventh, while the Ravens have six in the first five rounds, a whopping four in the sixth, and one in the seventh.
Nine teams boast double-digit selections this year—the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks each own 10 picks.
How Many Picks Does Each Team Have in the 2025 NFL Draft?
A look at the number of picks for each team in this year's draft is below.
TEAM
PICKS IN 2025 NFL DRAFT
Baltimore Ravens
11
San Francisco 49ers
11
Miami Dolphins
10
Jacksonville Jaguars
10
Cleveland Browns
10
Los Angeles Chargers
10
Buffalo Bills
10
Dallas Cowboys
10
Seattle Seahawks
10
New Orleans Saints
9
Las Vegas Raiders
9
New England Patriots
9
Carolina Panthers
9
Los Angeles Rams
8
Kansas City Chiefs
8
Green Bay Packers
8
Tennessee Titans
8
New York Jets
8
New York Giants
8
Philadelphia Eagles
8
Detroit Lions
7
Indianapolis Colts
7
Houston Texans
7
Chicago Bears
7
Denver Broncos
7
Cincinnati Bengals
6
Pittsburgh Steelers
6
Arizona Cardinals
6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6
Washington Commanders
5
Atlanta Falcons
5
Minnesota Vikings
4
While a high total is great, teams want as many picks early in the draft as possible and a few teams are in a great spot in the first three rounds.
This year, every team owns its original first-round pick for the first time in the common draft era, which started in 1967.
The Seahawks boast five picks in the first three rounds, with two each in the second and third rounds. The 49ers, Jaguars, Browns, Saints, Patriots, Chiefs, Giants, and Texans all have four picks in the first three rounds.
Like Seattle, the Bills and Bears also have three picks in the first two rounds.