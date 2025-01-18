SI

Who are the Announcers and Referees for Chiefs-Texans?

The Chiefs-Texans game is the first of four divisional round matchups.

Eva Geitheim

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is tackled by Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is tackled by Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The winner of the game will advance to the AFC championship game.

Listed below are the announcers and referees for the game. The announcers will call the game and provide reports from the sideline, as the referees determine which plays will be penalized for infractions that occur.

Announcers for Chiefs vs. Texans

  • Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
  • Color Commentator: Troy Aikman
  • Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters

Buck and Aikman are the longest broadcasting partners in NFL history, having called games together for over 20 years. They spent the majority of their careers together at FOX, before coming to ESPN in 2022. Lisa Salters is one of the most respected reporters in the business, and joined Monday Night Football in 2012. Salters has notably also reported on the FIFA World Cup, Olympic Games, NBA Finals, and O.J. Simpson's murder trial.

Broadcast Network and Production Team

ABC and ESPN will be airing the Chiefs-Texans game. Widely known for theirMonday Night Football broadcasts, the network shifts to broadcasting a Saturday game for the divisional round of the postseason.

Referees for Chiefs vs. Texans

Head Referee (Crew Chief): Clay Martin

Clay Martin is the head referee for Chiefs-Texans, and entered the NFL in 2015 as an umpire, before he was promoted to referee in 2018. The Chiefs have a 6-0 record when Martin is the referee.

Full Officiating Crew

  • Umpire: Scott Campbell
  • Line Judge: Walter Flowers
  • Side Judge: James Coleman
  • Field Judge: Jason Ledet
  • Back Judge: Greg Yette
  • Down Judge: Kent Payne

Time & Channel for Chiefs vs. Texans

The game begins on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will air on ABC and ESPN. The game can also be streamed on the Fubo TV app, Youtube TV, NFL+, and Sling TV.

