Who are the Announcers and Referees for Commanders-Lions?

A list of the commentators and officials for Washington and Detroit's divisional round matchup.

Mike Kadlick

The winner of Lions vs. Commanders will head to the NFC championship game.
The winner of Lions vs. Commanders will head to the NFC championship game. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are set to host the Washington Commanders this Saturday night in the first of two NFC divisional-round matchups this weekend. The winner will head to the NFC championship game—set for the following Sunday.

Listed below are the announcers and referees for Saturday night's game at Detroit's Ford Field.

Announcers for Lions vs. Commanders

Saturday night's game will be broadcast on FOX with their lead crew on the call. Here's a look at their assignment:

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Color Commentator: Tom Brady
  • Sideline: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

This same crew will be on the call for Super Bowl LIX in February to close out Burkhardt and Brady's first year together in the booth.

Referees for Lions vs. Commanders

Head Referee (Crew Chief): Rob Tolbert

Rob Tolbert is in his 15th NFL season and his 11th as referee. Saturday in Detroit marks his 13th postseason assignment. Tolbert was notably a referee in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Full Officiating Crew

  • Umpire: Duane Heydt
  • Line Judge: Tim Podraza
  • Side Judge: Boris Cheek
  • Field Judge: Mearl Robinson
  • Back Judge: Jonah Monroe
  • Down Judge: Max Causey

Time and Channel for Commanders at Lions

The game begins on Saturday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET. The matchup will air on Fox and can be streamed on both the Fox app and on NFL+.

Here's a look at when kickoff is in each contiguous U.S. time zone:

Time Zone

Start Time

Eastern

8:00 p.m.

Central

7:00 p.m.

Mountain

6:00 p.m.

Pacific

5:00 p.m.

