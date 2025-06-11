Who Is Aaron Rodgers’s Wife? What We Know About Steelers QB’s Marriage
The rumors are true: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is married.
The 41-year-old confirmed this on Tuesday after his first practice with the team at mandatory minicamp, but notably declined to reveal his wife's identity. Naturally, internet sleuths did some digging of their own to get to the bottom of his secret marriage and found a few known facts.
But, much like the veteran quarterback himself, she mostly remains an enigma.
Here's what we know about Rodgers's wife so far.
Who is Aaron Rodgers's wife?
We don't know for sure.
Rodgers said on Tuesday he had been married "for a couple months,” but didn't share any other details. The reporters at the scene likely sensed he didn't want to talk about it and didn't prod further.
Rodgers first mentioned that he had a girlfriend, Brittani, in December 2024 during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers casually told a story about how he ordered a package for his girlfriend, "Brittani," for Christmas but it got delayed. He clarified that it was Brittani with an "i."
Rodgers joined Pat McAfee again this past April (during the peak of the Rodgers-Steelers offseason rumors), and while he didn't mention Brittani's name, he said he was currently in a "serious relationship."
"I'm in a different phase of my life," Rodgers said. "I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention."
As we've stated before, it's unclear whether Brittani is actually the woman he married this offseason. All we know is that Rodgers appears content with keeping his relationship private for now.
Who has Aaron Rodgers dated?
Rodgers was most recently linked to model Mallory Edens, the daughter of Wes Edens, who is one of the Milwaukee Bucks' primary owners. A source told People that they were dating in January 2023, and she was later seen supporting him at a New York Jets game.
We know Edens is his ex because Rodgers revealed to McAfee last December that they had broken up, and he had found someone new.
Rodgers has also dated Olivia Munn and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. He was previously engaged to Shailene Woodley, but they called off the engagement in 2022.