Who Is Jude McAtamney? How He Won the Giants' Kicker Job in 2025
The Giants lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday to the Broncos in a 33-32 thriller that came down to the wire. In the final two minutes, Giants kicker Jude McAtamney missed a crucial extra point, and Bo Nix and the Broncos charged back down the field to win it on a game-ending field goal.
McAtamney missed two extra points in total in Sunday's game; he didn't have any field goal tries.
The 25-year-old kicker hails from Derry, Northern Ireland and joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2024. McAtamney previously played college football at Rutgers, where he converted just 63.2% of his field goal tries and 95.8% of his extra point tries across two seasons.
In the '24 campaign, McAtamney became the first player from the NFL's International Player Pathway Program (IPP) to be elevated to an active roster, making one appearance for the Giants.
Jude McAtamney: Giants' Kicker Stats in 2025
Earlier this season, a groin injury to Graham Gano in Week 3 caused the Giants to look elsewhere for a temporary kicker solution. With Gano on injured reserve, the Giants elevated McAtamney from the practice squad to the active roster, and he has served as the team's place kicker ever since.
McAtamney made two field goals and his sole extra point try in Week 4's win over the Chargers. He then followed that up with another perfect performance, going 2-for-2 on extra point attempts in Week 5's loss to the Saints. He made 4-of-5 extra point attempts in Week 6's win over the Eagles.
Following Sunday's loss to the Broncos, McAtamney's starting job is likely in jeopardy after he missed two potentially game-deciding extra points. The Giants signed former Falcons veteran kicker Younghoe Koo to the practice squad in late September, and Koo could have a real shot at taking over starting kicker duties when the Giants face the Eagles next week.