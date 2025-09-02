SI

Who Plays on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 1 of the NFL Season?

Plus, the full 'Sunday Night Football' schedule for the 2025-26 season.

We've been waiting all summer for Sunday night.
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Football fans, our wait is almost over.

After a bout of preseason games that just barely whet our appetites, the NFL will return in full force this week, starting with a contentious Eagles vs. Cowboys rivalry matchup on Thursday.

But what about the rest of the weekend? For a full Week 1 schedule breakdown, you can visit our write-up courtesy of Sports Illustrated's own Mike Kadlick. But if you're mainly interested in the headline Sunday Night Football matchup on Sept. 7, keep reading.

Week 1 'Sunday Night Football' Line-Up

The Bills will host the Ravens in the first Sunday Night Football contest of the 2025-26 season.

It's about as marquee of a match-up as you can get, featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks and two Super Bowl-hungry teams.

Will Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry run Buffalo into the ground? Or will the Bills' offense, led by the reigning MVP Josh Allen, take flight at home?

It all kicks off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Full 2025-26 'Sunday Night Football' Schedule

Here's a look at the full SNF schedule, beyond just Week 1:

Week

Date

Matchup

Time

Channel

1

Sept. 7

Ravens @ Bills

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

2

Sept. 14

Falcons @ Vikings

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

3

Sept. 21

Chiefs @ Giants

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

4

Sept. 28

Packers @ Cowboys

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

5

Oct. 5

Patriots @ Bills

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

6

Oct. 12

Lions @ Chiefs

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

7

Oct. 19

Falcons @ 49ers

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

8

Oct. 29

Packers @ Steelers

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

9

Nov. 2

Seahawks @ Commanders

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

10

Nov. 9

Steelers @ Chargers

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

11

Nov. 16

Lions @ Eagles

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

12

Nov. 23

Buccaneers @ Rams

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

13*

Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving)

Bengals @ Ravens

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

13

Nov. 30

Broncos @ Commanders

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

14

Dec. 7

Texans @ Chiefs

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

15

Dec. 14

Vikings @ Cowboys

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

16

Dec. 21

Bengals @ Dolphins

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

17*

Saturday, Dec. 27

Peacock Exclusive Game (Teams TBD)

TBD

Peacock

17

Dec. 28

Bears @ 49ers

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

18

Jan. 4

TBD

TBD

NBC

