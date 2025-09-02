Who Plays on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 1 of the NFL Season?
Football fans, our wait is almost over.
After a bout of preseason games that just barely whet our appetites, the NFL will return in full force this week, starting with a contentious Eagles vs. Cowboys rivalry matchup on Thursday.
But what about the rest of the weekend? For a full Week 1 schedule breakdown, you can visit our write-up courtesy of Sports Illustrated's own Mike Kadlick. But if you're mainly interested in the headline Sunday Night Football matchup on Sept. 7, keep reading.
Week 1 'Sunday Night Football' Line-Up
The Bills will host the Ravens in the first Sunday Night Football contest of the 2025-26 season.
It's about as marquee of a match-up as you can get, featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks and two Super Bowl-hungry teams.
Will Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry run Buffalo into the ground? Or will the Bills' offense, led by the reigning MVP Josh Allen, take flight at home?
It all kicks off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
Full 2025-26 'Sunday Night Football' Schedule
Here's a look at the full SNF schedule, beyond just Week 1:
Week
Date
Matchup
Time
Channel
1
Sept. 7
Ravens @ Bills
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
2
Sept. 14
Falcons @ Vikings
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
3
Sept. 21
Chiefs @ Giants
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
4
Sept. 28
Packers @ Cowboys
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
5
Oct. 5
Patriots @ Bills
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
6
Oct. 12
Lions @ Chiefs
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
7
Oct. 19
Falcons @ 49ers
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
8
Oct. 29
Packers @ Steelers
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
9
Nov. 2
Seahawks @ Commanders
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
10
Nov. 9
Steelers @ Chargers
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
11
Nov. 16
Lions @ Eagles
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
12
Nov. 23
Buccaneers @ Rams
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
13*
Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving)
Bengals @ Ravens
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
13
Nov. 30
Broncos @ Commanders
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
14
Dec. 7
Texans @ Chiefs
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
15
Dec. 14
Vikings @ Cowboys
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
16
Dec. 21
Bengals @ Dolphins
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
17*
Saturday, Dec. 27
Peacock Exclusive Game (Teams TBD)
TBD
Peacock
17
Dec. 28
Bears @ 49ers
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
18
Jan. 4
TBD
TBD
NBC