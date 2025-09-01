NFL Week 1 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times, & TV Info
Rejoice! Regular season NFL football is back.
It all begins this coming Thursday, Sept. 4, with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles squaring off against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. We'll then be treated to Chargers vs. Chiefs on Friday and a 13-game slate on Sunday, before the Vikings and Bears close out Week 1 from Chicago on ESPN's Monday Night Football.
Want to know when, and where, your favorite team is playing this weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a look at the full Week 1 slate with dates, times, locations, and where to watch:
NFL Week 1 Schedule
Thursday, September 4
Home Team
Away Team
Location
Time
Where to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
8:00 p.m. ET
NBC/Peacock
A matchup that may be overshadowed by the Cowboys' recent trade of star Micah Parsons, Philly vs. Dallas will be must-see TV to kick off the 2025 season. Thursday night marks longtime Cowboys assistant Brian Schottenheimer's first shot as a head coach, Dak Prescott's return from a season-ending hamstring injury, and of course, the beginning of Eagles' attempt at repeating as Super Bowl champions.
Friday, September 5
Home Team
Away Team
Location
Time
Where to Watch
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil
8:00 p.m. ET
YouTube
For a second year in a row, the NFL will play a football game in Brazil on the first Friday of the NFL season. This year's edition will feature the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, with the main question being: will the soon-to-be Mrs. Taylor Swift-Kelce be in attendance?
Sunday, September 7
Home Team
Away Team
Location
Time
Where to Watch
Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New Orleans Saints
Arizona Cardinals
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Washington Commanders
New York Giants
Northwest Stadium, Landover, Md.
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars
Carolina Panthers
Everbank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Denver Broncos
Tennessee Titans
Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.
4:05 p.m. ET
Fox
Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers
Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
4:05 p.m. ET
Fox
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
What a slate. Five division games, eight 1 p.m.'s, four in the afternoon window, and an AFC heavyweight matchup between the Bills and the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
Monday, September 8
Home Team
Away Team
Location
Time
Where to Watch
Chicago Bears
Minnesota Vikings
Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
8:15 p.m. ET
ABC/ESPN
We close out Week 1 with an NFC North matchup between the Vikings and Bears at Soldier Field. This one is highlighted by second-year quarterbacks Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy, first-year Bears head coach Ben Johnson, and Minnesota's superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Welcome to the regular season.