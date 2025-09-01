SI

NFL Week 1 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times, & TV Info

A look at all sixteen games on the NFL's slate for this coming weekend.

The NFL begins its 2025 season on Monday.
The NFL begins its 2025 season on Monday. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Rejoice! Regular season NFL football is back.

It all begins this coming Thursday, Sept. 4, with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles squaring off against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. We'll then be treated to Chargers vs. Chiefs on Friday and a 13-game slate on Sunday, before the Vikings and Bears close out Week 1 from Chicago on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Want to know when, and where, your favorite team is playing this weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a look at the full Week 1 slate with dates, times, locations, and where to watch:

NFL Week 1 Schedule

Thursday, September 4

Home Team

Away Team

Location

Time

Where to Watch

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

8:00 p.m. ET

NBC/Peacock

A matchup that may be overshadowed by the Cowboys' recent trade of star Micah Parsons, Philly vs. Dallas will be must-see TV to kick off the 2025 season. Thursday night marks longtime Cowboys assistant Brian Schottenheimer's first shot as a head coach, Dak Prescott's return from a season-ending hamstring injury, and of course, the beginning of Eagles' attempt at repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Friday, September 5

Home Team

Away Team

Location

Time

Where to Watch

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

8:00 p.m. ET

YouTube

For a second year in a row, the NFL will play a football game in Brazil on the first Friday of the NFL season. This year's edition will feature the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, with the main question being: will the soon-to-be Mrs. Taylor Swift-Kelce be in attendance?

Sunday, September 7

Home Team

Away Team

Location

Time

Where to Watch

Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

Northwest Stadium, Landover, Md.

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers

Everbank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Denver Broncos

Tennessee Titans

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

4:05 p.m. ET

Fox

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

4:05 p.m. ET

Fox

Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

What a slate. Five division games, eight 1 p.m.'s, four in the afternoon window, and an AFC heavyweight matchup between the Bills and the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Monday, September 8

Home Team

Away Team

Location

Time

Where to Watch

Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings

Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

8:15 p.m. ET

ABC/ESPN

We close out Week 1 with an NFC North matchup between the Vikings and Bears at Soldier Field. This one is highlighted by second-year quarterbacks Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy, first-year Bears head coach Ben Johnson, and Minnesota's superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Welcome to the regular season.

