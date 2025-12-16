Why Adam Schefter Thinks Patrick Mahomes Will Be Back by 2026 Season Opener
The timer for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes's ACL rehab journey starts now.
On Monday, Mahomes underwent a successful surgery in Dallas—by the same doctor who performed on Rashee Rice's knee—to repair the ACL tear in his left knee. Per multiple reports, Mahomes additionally tore his LCL in the same knee which was also repaired during the surgery, but that supposedly won't extend his rehab.
The typical recovery process for an ACL tear in the NFL comes out to around nine months. That would mark Mahomes's potential return on September 15, roughly a week after opening day of the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter explained why in his opinion he believed Mahomes will be healthy for the Chiefs' first game of the '26 campaign.
"I think it'll be a surprise if he's not ready for opening day of 2026," Schefter said on his podcast. "Because he's Patrick Mahomes. Because he's already set into motion the chain of events that will bring him back sooner. Usually—I'm not a doctor—but usually when players tear their ACL, they wait a couple of weeks, wait for the swelling to go down and then have the surgery. ... It's amazing to me that he did it right away, I don't hear that very often or at all."
"Patrick Mahomes is different. He's built different, you know that he's going to have the absolute finest resources, care, attention to bring him along," continued Schefter.
To echo Schefter's words, the timeline of Mahomes's ACL recovery does seem a tad expedited, as he got the surgery just one day after suffering the injury late in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.
Schefter added that Mahomes would be returning to a very different Chiefs roster next fall, one that has hopefully improved its offensive line and running back corps and one that could also be without Travis Kelce.
"I don't think anybody would be surprised if [Kelce] went on tour permanently, went into Hollywood, did whatever he wanted to do, because he could be a success at whatever he chooses," said Schefter.
In 2026, the show goes on for Mahomes, with or without his favorite target. If the Chiefs' quarterback does indeed recover in time for the team's season opener in early September, it's the best case scenario for both the franchise and the league's viewership numbers—though perhaps not for Kansas City's AFC rivals.
"He is the biggest star that the NFL has to offer," Schefter said. "I don't think there is a player that is more well-known in our country, across the world, than Patrick Mahomes."