Why Bo Nix Felt Bad for Some Fans After Broncos’ Historic Fourth-Quarter Comeback
The Mile High City became the Comeback City on Sunday evening, when the Broncos, powered by a game-saving performance from quarterback Bo Nix, launched an end-of-game rally vs. the Giants that would see Denver score 33 points in the fourth quarter alone and win the contest on a go-ahead field goal.
It was as improbable a victory as they come—no seriously, look at this graph—and made NFL history for both its size and timing.
Speaking after the game, a dumbfounded Nix opened his on-field interview with a half-playful dig, half-empathetic admission for the fans who didn't stick around long enough to see Denver get the dub.
"I felt bad for the people that left early," the QB told CBS's Melanie Collins.
Watch that full interview below:
Those fans are probably kicking themselves, too, but, in their defense, Denver was down 19-0 at the start of the fourth. And again—the graph!
All in all, a reminder that so long as there is time on the clock, anything can happen.