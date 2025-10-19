Why These Bears Aren’t Like the Old Bears
This version of the Chicago Bears is different.
On Sunday, Chicago topped the Saints 26-14 to improve to 4-2 on the season. The win was their fourth in a row and marked the first time they had reeled off four straight wins since 2018.
There is a genuine feeling that things are different in Chicago this season, as new coach Ben Johnson has breathed life into a long-dormant franchise. With former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback, a rebuilt offensive line, and a versatile offensive attack, it's a new look for the team. After years of struggles, things are finally looking up in Chicago.
Bears QB carousel before Caleb Williams
For years, Chicago has struggled to find a true franchise quarterback. Jay Cutler was the team's primary starting quarterback from 2009 to '16, but he was never settled in the role. The Bears only made the postseason once during his long tenure, and they finished with a winning record just twice under his guidance.
After releasing Cutler in early 2017, the Bears signed Mike Glennon, then drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the second pick in the draft. Neither man grabbed the reins and led the team into the future. Trubisky went 11-3 as a starter in 2018, giving a bit of false hope to fans, but that run of fortune didn’t last. That led to Chicago drafting Justin Fields with the 11th pick in the 2021 draft.
With the Bears, Fields showed what he has shown throughout his career: Immense talent, some flashes of brilliance, but loads of inconsistency. He was the team's starter for the better part of three seasons, but struggled with accuracy and decision-making, and the franchise eventually lost faith in him.
With Fields on his way out, Chicago drafted Williams with the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While he has yet to live up to his immense hype, he has the team winning games and has shown enough promise for the franchise to put its faith in him.
Eberflus era ends with a whimper
The Bears hired Matt Eberflus in January of 2022 to be the team's 17th head coach. A long-time defensive assistant in the NFL, he was supposed to bring innovation and toughness to the franchise. That didn't happen.
Under Eberflus, the Bears went 3-14 in 2022, then 7-10 in 2023. A 4-8 start in 2024 led to his firing on November 29. Chicago limped to a 5-12 record as his replacement, Thomas Brown, failed to inspire much change. Something else was needed.
Ben Johnson’s patience for right coaching opportunity
Johnson was touted as a top head coaching candidate for a full two seasons after his brilliant work as the offensive coordinator of the Lions. He turned Jared Goff into a perennial MVP candidate. His innovative offense combined a thumping running game with a wide-open passing attack, plus a steady diet of trick plays.
Several franchises targeted Johnson as their next head coach, but he took his time in selecting the right spot. When the Bears and their young franchise quarterback came calling, he took the job, leaving Detroit behind to take the helm of a division rival.
After seven weeks, it's clear he made a smart decision.
What the Bears have done right to win four in a row
The Bears have beaten the Cowboys, Raiders, Commanders, and Saints in a row, largely by playing stout defense and leaning on their improving running game. D'Andre Swift has rushed for a combined 232 yards in the past two weeks, and as a team, Chicago ranks seventh in the NFL, averaging 129.3 rushing yards per game.
While Williams struggled on Sunday against the Saints, his play has largely improved week-to-week. During the team's winning streak, he has six touchdowns against two interceptions.
More than anything, the team's defense has recovered to post solid performances following a brutal 52-21 loss to the Lions in Week 2. They surrendered 14 points to Dallas, 24 to both Las Vegas and Washington, and only allowed 14 on Sunday against New Orleans. A unit that appeared to be a big weakness has turned into a strength. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has done a fantastic job.
During this current four-game run, the Bears have eight interceptions, 10 sacks, and are allowing an average of 19 points per game. Opponents are only succeeding on 29.7% of their third-down attempts, and they have now allowed a 100-yard receiver during that time.
Moreover, Chicago currently leads the NFL in turnover differential at plus-11. They have 16 takeaways and have only coughed up the ball five times. Williams has nine touchdowns and only three interceptions this season.
Johnson's team is playing sound football, even if it doesn't always look pretty. By leaning on the running game and defense, the 39-year-old coach is giving his young quarterback more time to develop. The talent is there for Williams, and if his on-field performance catches up to that, four-game winning streaks won't be a rarity for Chicago anymore.