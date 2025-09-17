Why the Vikings Need to Show Patience With J.J. McCarthy
I get that the Raiders need all the help they can get, but maybe the minority owner who also happens to be an NFL TV analyst shouldn’t be allowed in the coaches’ booth.
I didn’t expect to be writing this much about Tom Brady two weeks into the 2025 season. But the legendary quarterback can’t stay away from the spotlight. He’s scheduled to play in a random flag football game in March with actual active NFL players in Saudi Arabia. Teams can’t be happy about their best players playing catch with Brady in the offseason.
Maybe future contracts will now say “player is prohibited from playing flag football in the offseason with Tom Brady.” Speaking of clauses, the league needs to revise the restrictions for the owner, TV broadcaster and now flag football quarterback.
Anyway, it won’t be all about Brady in this week’s NFL Fact or Fiction.
Eagles-Rams will be an early NFC title game preview
Manzano’s view: Fiction
Saying fact to this would discredit the impressive 2–0 starts from the Buccaneers and Packers. Also, I’m not ready to write off the Lions, especially not after their 50-burger on the Bears.
I’m also not entirely convinced that the Rams are better than those three teams. One thing is for sure, though: The Eagles remain the best team in the NFC.
The Rams’ dominant defense, which seems to be better than last year, will get a true test Sunday against the Eagles and their unstoppable short-yardage rushing attack. If camp gem and linebacker Nate Landman is the real deal, maybe these Rams have enough size in the back end to contain Saquon Barkley—or at least do better than last year when he had two 200-yard rushing performances against this defense.
The Lions match up best against the Eagles. They have size, speed and an abundance of playmakers on both sides of the ball. The Buccaneers have gotten the best of the Eagles in their past two meetings. And we haven’t seen what these Packers can do vs. Philly with Micah Parsons on their side.
There’s still too much to be seen before referring to games as playoff previews. But we’ll know a lot more soon because Philly hosts Los Angeles this week and travels to Tampa the following week. The Eagles get the Packers and Lions in back-to-back weeks in November.
Let’s also not rule out the possibility of the Commanders overcoming Jayden Daniels’s knee injury to establish a rhythm later in the season. Washington and Philadelphia play each other twice in the final three weeks of the regular season.
Vikings should trade for Kirk Cousins
Manzano’s view: Fiction
Should the Vikings consider bringing back Cousins because of how poorly J.J. McCarthy has played in seven out of eight quarters to start his career? Maybe, but McCarthy getting a mental reset could be good for him in the long run when he returns from his ankle injury.
It’s clear McCarthy needs more in-game reps, and he’s not going to learn everything from standing on the sideline for a second consecutive season. The Vikings invested a 2024 first-round pick in McCarthy. They won’t see returns on that without having patience and being willing to endure growing pains. Justin Jefferson will likely groan on and off the field about the stagnant passing attack. Still, coach Kevin O’Connell will need to ignore that and trust that eventually McCarthy will deliver on his talent.
If O’Connell truly is the quarterback whisperer that the football public has deemed him to be, he will get McCarthy back on track. He has struggled with accuracy and reading defenses, but he already proved in the season-opening win against the Bears that he’s capable of creating dynamic plays to keep his team in games.
Also, Cousins likely wouldn’t want to return to Minnesota, knowing that he’s a one-month rental at starting quarterback. Or maybe Cousins would play well enough to give O’Connell something to think about once McCarthy is cleared to play.
Still, the Vikings need to commit to McCarthy’s development because riding with backup Carson Wentz, Cousins or any other veteran quarterback for the rest of the season is just putting their quarterback issues on hold for 2026. McCarthy is going to make mistakes, and the team might as well get him to learn from them this season rather than going into another offseason wondering whether he’s capable of correcting those mistakes.
Tom Brady can’t have it both ways as a broadcaster and owner
Manzano’s view: Fact
It wasn’t a good look that Brady was in the Raiders’ coaching booth wearing a headset during Monday night’s loss against the Chargers. The legendary quarterback can’t have it both ways as a minority team owner and TV broadcaster.
Either Brady picks one profession, or he stays away from all NFL coaches and players, including his employees in Las Vegas. You can’t have Brady, the FOX sports broadcaster, in pregame meetings with coaches and players, knowing that he’s talking with Raiders coaches every week. Raiders coach Pete Carroll did, however, call that report inaccurate, stating that Brady often meets with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
Still, if I’m an NFL coach and Brady is calling my game, I’m staying far away from the G.O.A.T., especially if the Raiders are on the schedule. I find it hard to believe that one of the most competitive people on the planet isn’t looking for advantages to help the team he partially owns. Call it trust issues, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.
The NFL did say in a statement that Brady is prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings. But the statement also mentioned that he’s allowed to sit in the coaches’ booth. That needs to be changed because Brady can’t have the perks when there’s an apparent conflict of interest.
Colts will win the AFC South
Manzano’s view: Fiction
These undefeated Colts might be my Vikings of 2024. I was reluctant to give the Vikings credit last year because I didn’t view them as legitimate contenders due to Sam Darnold and a concerning offensive line.
Obviously, the Vikings forced my hand when they racked up wins throughout the season. They got my attention, but the result didn’t change with a wild-card loss against the Rams.
I’d be shocked if Daniel Jones and the Colts win 14 games and make the playoffs like last year’s Vikings, but there’s a strong chance they make this take look foolish in a few weeks. I still think the winless Texans will win the AFC South. That Houston defense is just too good, and C.J. Stroud is too talented not to shake off early-season struggles for the offense.
The Texans’ defense contained the Rams and Buccaneers for nearly four quarters, waiting for the offense to wake up. Houston should be 1–1 right now, but mental mistakes by Nick Chubb and coach DeMeco Ryans allowed the Buccaneers to steal the game Monday night.
The Texans have an opportunity to make up ground with upcoming games against the Jaguars and Titans. The first meeting between Houston and Indianapolis is in Week 13, and the second game is scheduled for Week 18.